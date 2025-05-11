Orban's message to the EU’s globalist elite - “We won’t trade our Christian roots for a manufactured future”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Orban PUSHES BACK at efforts to redraw Europe’s political map
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has torched the liberal left’s vision for Europe, accusing them of reengineering the continent’s future “citizenship by citizenship.”
💬 “First come the migrants, then the papers, then the votes,” Orban warned.
But he’s not buying the “melting pot” narrative, warning that this isn’t integration — it’s “substitution.”
“We won’t trade our Christian roots for a manufactured future” is his message to the EU’s globalist elite.