How We Take Back America w/ Will Witt & Jack Roth | Counter Narrative Ep. 139

The Republican in-fighting to elect a new Speaker of the House is yet another example of the corrupt elites ignoring the will of the people – casting ballots in secret to keep their grip on power and fund the uni-party. Our guests today can offer insights on taking the power back… Both with exposure and having the best grasp on how we got to this point.





Will Witt- author of Do Not Comply: Taking Power Back from America’s Corrupt Elite – shares how he went from an atheist leftist to a Christ-following conservative.





Jack Roth -author of Killing Kennedy: Exposing the Plot, the Cover-Up, and the Consequences shares the ripple effects of the Kennedy assassination and why it still matters today.





To share your or a loved one’s vaccine injury story, as a potential party of the newest lawsuit, shoot Brian Festa an email at: [email protected]





You can reach DARREL BECKER at his secret email for a free 15-minute consultation- [email protected]





Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast version below!





Don’t Let the Mainstream Media Control the Narrative – Join AMP INSIDER

Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!





When You Subscribe Now + You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup/





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING & FUNDING AMP NEWS!

It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/KristiLeighKEPHD





Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at:

https://rbls.us/NoToxins





To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666





Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at:

http://www.GetAnAnnuity.com





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY





Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)

Nationwide Local Channels

Thousands of Movies & TV Series

Stream on up to 5 devices at a time

No Contract & No Hidden Fees

Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com





Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business on AMP NEWS. Contact Sean Morgan at: [email protected]





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. The information provided in Danny Rosenbergy’s segments is the opinion of Mr. Rosenberg and is not representative of AMP News INC, its employees, a parent company, or a subsidiary. This information is NOT intended to be Tax, Investment, or Financial Planning Advice. Do NOT invest anything until you consult with your tax or investment professional.





FACEBOOK

TWITTER