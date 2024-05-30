Miraculous Benefits of Eating Fruits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eating fruits can bring you miraculous benefits and also help the environment. In this video, Sadhguru tells us how eating fruits can benefit our digestive system and bring us energy that can help you work at our best throughout the day. He also explains how eating fruits and making it a part of our diet can reduce the burden on the environment and thus help the planet as well.
Yogi, mystic and visionary, Sadhguru is a spiritual master with a difference. An arresting blend of profundity and pragmatism, his life and work serves as a reminder that yoga is a contemporary science, vitally relevant to our times.
