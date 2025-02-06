© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Environmental alarm: Lima's Rimac River turns pink, sparking concerns among locals
The Rimac River in the Peruvian capital has taken on a strange reddish color, causing concern among residents. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of this unsettling change.
It's their main source of water.