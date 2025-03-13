Prisoners are Finally Freed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation released the Palestinian prisoners in the seventh batch of the prisoner exchange deal. Among them are 50 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment, 60 prisoners given lengthy sentences, 47 prisoners from the prisoners of Wafaa Al-Ahrar are arrested, and 445 prisoners from the Gaza Strip
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 27/02/2025
