P.1 John Flint: ‘It is not the end of Covid’! Keep rolling up your sleeves, Western Australian compliant minions MVI_1682-3merged

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions whether by omission or commission.

John Flint is back to his usual form, which is writing dangerous misleading information, on the subject of Covid-19 in Western Australia, in this page 2 article in the Sunday Times, Western Australia, May 7th 2023 edition. He should realise the dishonour he is bringing upon himself, by repeatedly putting his byline to health-related articles, particularly on the subject of Covid-19, these past 3 years in this weekly paper, owned by Seven West Media. He omits crucial context and promotes misunderstanding of serious health-related issues, with his pro-Big Pharma, Big Allopathic Medicine reporting. It is child’s play to find the huge gaping holes in his presentations. Does he care nothing for his legacy? Is he just an atrociously disconnected from reality fool? Is he captured by his paymasters?

Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my recollections may be faulty, my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of Dr Andy Robertson, John Flint, Professor Michael Toole, Premier Mark McGowan, Dr Eric Topol, and others, including organisations, such as WA Health, the AMA, the Burnet Institute, and others. In fact, I may be more deserving of the criticisms that I level at these individuals and institutions, than they are.