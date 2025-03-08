BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Melbourne Freedom Rally 08 March 2025 - part 2
Lightpath
Lightpath
28 views • 6 months ago

Part 2 of two videos of this Saturday's rally covering the remaining longer speech in the Bourke Street Mall. The subject matter covers corruption in high places and how we must do our own research in order to learn to push back against the tyranny that is continuously creeping in. Passers by stopped to chat afterward. We know that more and more people are catching on to our message and seeing the bigger picture, and more importantly, we know that God wins in the end. 

Keywords
freedomcorruptionresearchrallytyrannyspeechmessagemelbournegod winspush backbourke street mall
