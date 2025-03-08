Melbourne Freedom Rally 08 March 2025 - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of two videos of this Saturday's rally covering the remaining longer speech in the Bourke Street Mall. The subject matter covers corruption in high places and how we must do our own research in order to learn to push back against the tyranny that is continuously creeping in. Passers by stopped to chat afterward. We know that more and more people are catching on to our message and seeing the bigger picture, and more importantly, we know that God wins in the end.