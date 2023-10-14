⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (14 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(14 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, in the course of active operations, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have repelled seven attacks by assault groups of 14th, 32nd, and 115th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Ivanovka, Sinkovka, and Timkovka (Kharkov region).

▫️The actions of one Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Liman Pervy (Kharkov region).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 215 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, and one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions of units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery, two attacks by assault groups of the 67nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled north of Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In addition, AFU 21st, 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades have been hit close to Torskoye and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 30 military personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have repelled one enemy attack and also defeated AFU manpower and hardware near Andreevka, Kleshcheevka, Kurdyumovka, and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 185 servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one Bukovel electronic warfare station.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with Army Aviation and artillery, have inflicted one fire attack on manpower concentration areas of AFU 79th air assault and 72nd mechanised brigades near Ugledar and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 170 Ukrainian soldiers, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have repelled five attacks by 23rd and 118th mechanised brigades of the AFU, as well as the 15th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine close to Verbovoye and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️The enemy losses were over 35 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, one Msta-B howitzer, and one U.S.-manufactured M119 gun.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the AFU 126th Territorial Defence Brigade suffered a fire defeat of manpower and hardware near Berislav (Kherson region).

▫️In addition, the activities of one AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group on the island of Alyoshkinsky have been suppressed.

▫️The enemy losses were more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, eight motor vehicles, one Giatsint-B howitzer, and three D-30 guns.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 115 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 31 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles close to Nyrkovoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Verbovoye, Romanovskoye (Zapororozhye region), and Peschanovka (Kherson region).

📊In total, 488 airplanes, 250 helicopters, 7,821 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,598 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,163 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,764 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 14,230 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.