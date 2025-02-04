BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TRUMP TREASONOUS TRAITOR / JUDGES, LAWYERS & POLICE ALL CORRUPT TIME TO CLEAN HOUSE
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2363 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
375 views • 7 months ago

TRUMP TREASONOUS TRAITOR AMERICAN PEOPLE RISE UP

ALL JUDGES POLICE POLITICIANS TRUTH IS COMING

YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED WORLDWIDE THE BAR IS A CRIMINAL ORGANIZATION RUN BY THE MOST CORRUPT MAGGOTS IN OUR WORLD


AMERICAN AND CANADIANS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR BOMBING OF GAZA

ALL POLITICIANS ARE TRAITORS OPERATING SERVICE CORPORATIONS

SERVICE CORPORATIONS ARE WHAT ALL GOVERNMENTS ARE

TIME HAS COME TO CLEAN HOUSE ROUND THEM ALL UP COMMON LAW COURTS AWAIT THEM ALL THE PEOPLE WILL SEE JUSTICE DONE.


THE CENTRAL BANKERS OF THE WORLD WE THE PEOPLE ARE COMING FOR YOU... THE GIG IS UP YOU ARE ALL INVOLVED IN MASSIVE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION AND YOU WILL NOT ESCAPE THE TRUTHS COMING TO LIGHT.


ignorance remains the enemy... mankind is finished we MUST stop this NOW!


High Treason is occurring in all our countries

Once again the world is shown powerful truths


We must awake and fight this evil... time has come.


No one is coming to save us... not Military, Police, Politicians or Courts OR God....it's on we the people period.


All of these actors are corrupt ignorant of law their treason is out in the open


If mankind does not wake up and wake up fast we are finished.

This must stop 2025 is going to be horrific if not stopped


Call goes out to the world we have massive death and destruction occurring in all countries and genocide.


Covid 19 was a lie PROVEN .. it never existed [purified or isolated as required] 230 FOI's and counting prove it


THIS IS THE LIGHT FOR OUR WORLD

DOWNLOAD SHARE EVIDENCE FAR AND WIDE PEOPLE MUST ACT

NEVER GIVE UP WE MUST FIGHT WITH TRUTH


WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM IS THE ONLY SITE WITH THE SOLUTION


ALL GOVERNMENT ARE CORRUPT SERVICE CORPORATIONS


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn the truth and the solution for our world


To support your health like never before and Christopher James


Purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies


www.Relaxsaunas.com use these discount codes to get amazing deal negotiated for Canada via A Warrior Calls


Black Sauna use code AWC2550 at check out

Silver Sauna use code AWC2050 at check out

This is all taxes in in Canadian funds delivered to your door!


To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also.


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/


God Speed and God Bless

Keywords
trumpcorruptionmilitaryvaccinationsknowledgetruthfederal reservepolicetraitorcommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filings
