Oath vs Censorship: Jefferson on the Duty to Stop Unconstitutional Laws

An act against the Constitution is no law at all - it’s void. This principle, rooted in the American Revolution and the debates over the Constitution’s ratification, was central to President Thomas Jefferson’s response to the Sedition Act of 1798. In this episode, we explore how Jefferson’s adherence to his oath to the Constitution led him to treat this attack on freedom of speech as null and void - regardless of whether Congress, the courts, or anyone else agreed.
Path to Liberty: January 22, 2025