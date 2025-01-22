THE COLOSSAL BAIT AND SWITCH ☤ OF THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

healthbot - https://t.co/n6PlkiU1QK





Source: https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/1881850567510708398





Thumbnail: https://observers.france24.com/fr/vid%C3%A9o/20210115-dr-robert-o-young-itnj-testimony





Donald Trump’s day two pledge was to cure cancer through an artificial intelligence mrna initiative with $500 billion in private sector investment





https://rumble.com/v6c2und-383085481.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





What We've Learned from a Year of Vaccine Shedding Data - LewRockwell

When doctors in this movement speak at events about vaccines, by far the most common question they receive is, “Is vaccine shedding real?” This is understandable as COVID-19 vaccine shedding (becoming…





https://www.lewrockwell.com/2025/01/no_author/what-weve-learned-from-a-year-of-vaccine-shedding-data/





Attacking credentials is a form of the ' banish' option of the (Bully, Bribe, Blackmail, Banish, or Bury) attack plan to deal with their opposition.