The Thoughtful Entrepreneur by Josh Elledge. Episode 1312 with Call Center CEO Richard Blank









You’re gonna love this show. SEVEN DAYS A WEEK, we cover a wide range of topics (within 15-20 minutes). We cover topics like scaling challenges, leadership, funding, marketing, and sales. We'll also let our guests share on the subjects they're well-known for. You’re going to hear real stories, from real people.





THE THOUGHTFUL ENTREPRENEUR PODCAST

On this DAILY founder-stories podcast, your host, Josh Elledge encourages entrepreneurs to share not only their expertise but their stories and their hearts.





In this episode of the Thoughtful Entrepreneur, your host Josh Elledge speaks with the CEO, President, and Bilingual Telemarketing Trainer of Costa Rica’s Call Center, Richard Blank.





UpMyInfluence quickly and easily creates B2B sales with our guaranteed proven processes – All with ZERO paid ads.

We facilitate 2-3 high-level introductions each week for Agencies, Consultants, Coaches, and other B2B Service providers.





https://youtu.be/xdsImuJOnvE









We leverage authority, generosity, and platform to fill your sales schedule with clients that are otherwise immune to traditional lead generation marketing tactics.





We make introductions for you to high-level customers, decision-makers, investors, busy clients, and influencers.

We have a network of more than 100 podcasts that allow us to get you connected.

B2B Sales appointment setting

Pro bono, Coaching, or Full Service offerings

US Military Veteran Owned









We believe that every person has a unique message which can positively impact the world. Even YOU! As a daily show, we're actively seeking guests.





Costa Rica’s Call Center is a bilingual call center with high caliber college educated employees. Richard explains that ecotourism, cost of living, and culture are major advantages to living in Costa Rica compared to countries such as The United States. Costa Rica’s Call Center was created when Richard worked at a friend’s call center in Costa Rica teaching English. The work was something he gravitated to and decided he wanted to start his own call center business venture. Richard explains they work to fulfill the needs of the client and agent by providing support, training, and adequate hiring.