BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PARENTS LOSE IT AT CRISTO REY HS 🏫🤬 AFTER HIDDEN CAMERA WAS ALLEGEDLY FOUND IN GIRLS LOCKER ROOM
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
158 views • 6 months ago

Collin Rugg - NEW: Parents lose it at Cristo Rey High School in Milwaukee after a hidden camera was allegedly found in the girl's locker room.


Former security coordinator Fernando Bustos was criminally charged after allegedly being caught with over 400 videos of girls changing.


Parents are lashing out at school administrators, demanding answers for why it took weeks after police were called for them to find out what was going on.


Police were initially called on February 19, but parents say they didn't find out till weeks later.


Bustos pleaded not guilty today to allegations that he produced hundreds of videos with a hidden camera at the Jesuit High School.


Bustos is a former police officer. He resigned in 2020.


Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1900251056401244514


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ndgur [thanks to https://canadafreepress.com/article/parents-lose-it-at-cristo-rey-high-school-in-milwaukee-after-a-hidden-camera-was-allegedly-found-in-the-girls-locker-room and https://www.newsbreak.com/hollywood-unlocked-1715859/3854749791708-parents-outraged-after-hidden-camera-allegedly-discovered-in-girls-locker-room-at-high-school-in-milwaukee 🖲]

Keywords
hidden cameramulti pronged attackfernando bustoscristo rey high schoolgirls locker room
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy