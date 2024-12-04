Israeli occupation forces conduct demolitions in Nahaleen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces demolished the inhabited house of Ahmed Jamil Awad, with a total area of 150 square meters, under the pretext of lack of license.
Clashes erupted at the demolition site, where the occupation forces fired poisonous gas and sound bombs, which led to the injury of a number of citizens with suffocation.
The occupation forces demolished today a house in Nahaleen town, west of Bethlehem city, which houses five people, and demolished agricultural rooms and shops in the same area.
interview: - Ahmed Awad, Ibrahim Awad
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 03/12/2024
