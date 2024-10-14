BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pope Francis Declares Jesus Is a Liar, and Lucifer Is Son of God
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
1625 views • 7 months ago

Pope Francis has said practicing pedophiles will go to heaven, prophesying atheists will go to heaven, and Christianity must merge with Islam to become a one world religion.

Still, his supporters bend over backwards to defend the indefensible.

Now the Jesuit pope has declared that Jesus is a liar and Lucifer, son of the morning, is the son of God.

Good luck defending him this time.




Tags: Pope Francis, Pope, Jesus, satan, Devil, jesuit pope, jesuit, Wikileaks, Malachy, depopulation, democide, elite pedophilia, elite, pedophilia, vatican, lucifer, pedophiles, heaven, prophesying, prophecy, atheists, Christianity, Christian, Islam, one world religion, religion, son of the morning, son of God, prophecy of St Malachy, Prophecy of the Popes

Keywords
heavenjesussatanpedophiliachristianatheistschristianityeliteprophecyislamjesuitvaticanpedophilesdevildepopulationpope francispopewikileaksone world religiondemocidelucifermalachyprophesyingelite pedophiliajesuit pope
