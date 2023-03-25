THE CENTRALIZATION OF CURRENCY IN THE DIGITAL AGE from TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-centralization-of-currency-in-the-digital-age/
As the world races into the digital age, control of the money supply is
the focal point. While American citizens are in a fight to stop CBDC,
other countries like El Salvador have successfully implemented Bitcoin
as a national currency. It’s a battle pitting P2P against centralized
banks.