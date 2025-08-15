BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pop star destroyed by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
488 views • 1 month ago

11 August 2025 - "I'm so sad to be posting this. The past several weeks have been tough. I've been fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever. After a lot of thought, I've made the hard decision to take a couple of weeks to rest and focus on my health - mind, body, and heart. I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can't do that without first taking care of myself.

Sometimes we have to listen when our bodies and hearts are telling us to slow down. I'm so grateful for your understanding and your love - it truly means the world to me.

"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest."

- Matthew 11:28

------

ella langley

Unfortunately, this does mean I won't be at the following shows:

August 15 & 16 - Cleveland, OH

August 19 - Nashville, TN (Listening Room)

August 21 - Bonner-West Riverside, MT

August 22 - Idaho Falls, ID

August 23 - Nampa, ID

August 25 - Morrison, CO

I'll be back on the road in September, ready to give you my all."

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DNN6Cm7thdG/?img_index=1

---------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
countryvaxxella langley
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy