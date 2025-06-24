BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Morrissey Cancels Stockholm Concert at Last Minute | Exhaustion & Industry "Neglect" Cited
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
2 months ago

Morrissey Cancels Stockholm Concert at Last Minute | Exhaustion & Industry “Neglect” Cited

https://www.youtube.com/@newsplusglobe/shorts

Morrissey has abruptly canceled his June 23 concert in Stockholm, citing severe exhaustion among his band and lack of support from the music industry. Fans were left shocked just hours before showtime. Is the legendary frontman facing burnout—or is something bigger at play? Watch now for the full story.

📍 Tour Location: Stockholm, Sweden

🎶 Artist: Morrissey

📅 Date: June 25, 2025

📰 Brought to you by News Plus Globe

#Morrissey #Smiths #MorrisseyTour #ConcertCancelled #MusicNews #StockholmConcert #BreakingNews #EntertainmentUpdate #NewsPlusGlobe #LiveMusic

