Hateful Liberal of the Week 11: Denee Benton

I just keep finding them. Denee Benton should be ashamed of herself for pulling this stunt, but crazy ass liberals like her don't have any shame.

Link to original video uploaded by Cain S. Kahmer youtube.com/watch?v=3uzdiAcvPz8

Link to graphic sexual themed book aimed at children, Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens: amazon.com/Queer-Ultimate-LGBT-Guide-Teens/dp/0981973345