Spain’s Socialist Progressives Pass Bill to Legalize Bestiality
336 views • 02/20/2023

Spain’s Socialist Progressives recently passed a bill that would legalize bestiality in the European Union state.  It is another sign that political leftists are mentally ill people who are deliberately destroying Western civilization. Biden and Zelensky pose for perfect propaganda, and 'My ID' releses a braclet to track your health in East Palestin, Ohio weeks before the train derailment. Coincedense? Join us and listen to Rick and Doc discuss this and more in today's Godcast!

 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/20/23

 

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

 

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

 

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

climate changeforgivenessbeastbidenworshipplanetgarden of edencainjetsseedcyclesabelgovernpfizerzelenskygreat floodnoahs floodfourth beastair raidform from the dustmudpies with eyes
