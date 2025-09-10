ARE SALT MINES GIANT TREES?

Peace! 🙏❤️🌪️🐘🗻





-----------------------------------------------

This world is far more than we ever imagined! Could Geology actually be Biology? Yes! Welcome to BIOGEOLOGY.

_____________________________





If you like the work I do and care to support me in some way, please feel free to buy me a coffee:





https://ko-fi.com/stellium7





Other ways to support are listed below.





Thanks again to all the subscribers for your wonderful comments!





Other places you can find me are:

LBRY/Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Stellium7:5

/ stellium7

Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/M0i3e4RHg5wyY2M8

Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/video?q=stellium7

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/189AB3i8bvFz/





If you like what I have done, and would like to support the work, you can do so via ko-fi, Paypal, Patreon or Bitcoin. Your support is much appreciated!





https://ko-fi.com/stellium7

Paypal: [email protected]

Patreon: www.Patreon.com/Stellium7

Bitcoin address: 13UyASMyuqQ41mW1DUPEULtZGRJfwPDy9Z





Hangman1128

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHygWFStecxDHm3dgIZEixg





Shared from and subscribe to:

Stellium7

https://www.youtube.com/@Stellium7/videos