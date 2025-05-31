Rick Hill: Author, Speaker, 50-Year Cancer Survivor No Chemo/Radiation, Used Laetrile /B17

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imagine surviving cancer not for a few years, but for five decades.
That's Rick Hill's incredible story. Diagnosed with aggressive, systemic testicular cancer 50 years ago, Rick was told to say his goodbyes. But instead of chemotherapy and radiation, he chose a radical, unproven path: alternative treatment at Oasis of Hope Hospital.
Fifty years later, Rick is not only alive but thriving.
Join us on God And Country Now as we welcome Rick Hill. He'll share the raw truth of that terrifying diagnosis, his audacious decision to defy conventional medicine, and the surprising recovery that followed. You'll hear how this educator-turned-inventor (holding a patent for an air purifier sold to Shaklee!) and successful entrepreneur found his way back to Oasis of Hope, now helping others on their own healing journeys.
This isn't just a survivor's tale; it's a testament to unwavering hope, the power of unconventional choices, and a life lived fully beyond all expectations. Rick's story, detailed in his books Too Young to Die and The Cancer Conundrum, will challenge what you think you know about healing and inspire you to embrace an unconquerable spirit.
Don't miss Rick Hill's remarkable 50-year journey of defiance and triumph on God And Country Now.
Join us live-
https://rumble.com/c/GodAndCountryNow
Date: May 29th
Time: 1:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM CST, 4:00 PM EST
Host- Randy Knoll
If you cannot join us live, a recording will be available on our channel. Sign up for a free Rumble account and please follow us.
'Jesus is the King of Kings'"
Taking back what the enemy stole!
