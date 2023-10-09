Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on October 7-8

▪️Russian troops have again launched missile strikes against enemy targets on the Ukraine territory.

In Poltava region, a parking of Su-27 fighters at a military airfield near Myrhorod came under attack.

▪️In Mykolaiv region, an AFU ammunition depot near Zaichivs'ke was hit.

A large fire broke out at the site, local residents also reported about the sounds of secondary detonation.

▪️Russian troops also launched several missile strikes on military facilities in Odesa region.

In Chornomorsk, the sanatorium and wellness complex "Chaika", which was used as an AFU deployment point, was struck.

▪️Ukrainian units again randomly shelled border settlements of Belgorod region.

Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged in Urazovo. One person was killed.

▪️In Kup'yans'k sector, Russian troops continue to conduct fierce battles along the entire contact line.

The Ukrainian command is redeploying additional forces to the frontline, due to a possible defence breakthrough.

▪️In Vuhledar sector, Ukrainian units tried to attack north of Mykil's'ke.

Russian troops launched preemptive artillery strikes, after which the enemy retreated to their original positions with losses.

▪️Near Orikhiv, the battles at the Robotyne - Verbove line finally acquired a positional character.

At the moment, the parties are regrouping and preparing for the resumption of active hostilities in the area.

Source @rybar