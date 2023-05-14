EPOCH TV | ATF Agents Go 'Door To Door' To Confiscate Guns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
ATF Agents Go 'Door To Door' To Confiscate What They Now Classify as "Machine Guns"
he federal government had recently reclassified certain #GunParts as being illegal, and had sent out the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to conduct door-to-door investigations in order to #Confiscate them from citizens.
