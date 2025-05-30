“Listen Now: Vincent, Technology, and the Disconnect in Us All”

Modern Life”

In this deeply personal reflection, I explore the connection between Don McLean’s song “Vincent” and the timeless struggle for true communication. Inspired by McLean’s portrayal of Vincent van Gogh’s life and spirit, I delve into the story behind Vincent’s ear, the phrase “Give me your ear,” and the frustrations of feeling unheard.

The story weaves together moments from my own rideshare experiences, where breakdowns in communication—from a friend on a phone call to challenges with AI-powered platforms—echo the same disconnect Vincent might have felt with Rachel. I explore how Vincent’s paintings convey his silent spirit, and how McLean’s lyrics, “They would not listen, they did not know how, perhaps they’ll listen now,” resonate with our modern world of noise, miscommunication, and isolation.

Through vivid storytelling, I invite readers to consider how often we fail to truly listen to each other—and what we might learn if we did. This reflection is a call to slow down, listen deeply, and reconnect not only with each other, but with the words and spirit of Jesus Christ, who invites us to listen with open hearts.



