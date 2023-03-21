Trump To Be INDICTED & ARRESTED Tomorrow? Trump WITCH HUNT Heats Up As Biden Grows CRIME SPREE

Former President Trump may be headed to a jail cell very soon while the Biden crime family flourishes.

Francis A. Boyle is here to talk about his bill to impeach Joe Biden which is has been in the hands of the freedom caucus since July of 2022.

The U.S. Military Reaper drone that was sent to the Black Sea was an illegal act of hostility.

Sending the Reaper drone and the bombing of the Nordsteam II pipeline are impeachable offenses.

The Republican House needs to introduce Articles of Impeachment because Joe Biden is in violation of the war powers clause of the Constitution.

The United State is in a de facto state of war with Russia.

It’s completely irresponsible for Senator Tom Cotton to advocate for a direct U.S. confrontation with Russia.

It’s time the freedom caucus and Republicans make good on their 2022 campaign promises and impeach Joe Biden.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network