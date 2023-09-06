The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 276 - Us And Them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video i want to talk about what will happen WHILE we are WAITING
for this last installment of the MARK to APPEAR. In the last Video
No.275 titled, “Slo-Mo Squeeze” i described the 3 essential technologies
that will be used to IMPRISON EVERY SOUL. Two are already in OPERATION
and the third is soon to appear. The Jesuit Order is wasting NO
opportunity in applying PRESSURE on society during this INTERIM period
of SLACKENING before the end comes. Looking around at world events we
can SEE what is HAPPENING IF we have EYES to SEE! What we SEE is
DIVISION everywhere. The Jesuits are BREAKING DOWN the last HURDLES to
TOTAL ONENESS and Worship of the PAPAL BEAST MAN-GOD!
