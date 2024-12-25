Trombone male voice Our Heavenly Father DWP 05/1986 https://members.faithandvalues.com/

Our Heavenly Father

Heavenly Father in the sky how we long to see Your Eyes, Much brighter than the Milky Way how we long to see Your magnificent face.

Heavenly Father what a wonder YOU really are up in the heavens so great and far, But not so far that you can't hear our Heavenly cries. So, Heavenly Father don't delay we long to see Your magnificent place,

So far and wide in Your Heavenly realm where there will be no sorrow or pain, and You will wipe away all our tears and we will dwell with You in infinite years . You are the Alpha and Omega and the beginning and the end, "We will be Your people and You, our GOD

For all ETERNITY Amen DWP 05/1986

