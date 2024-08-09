- ""We are still holding on, we will still win" - a heroic priest from the Holy Trinity Monastery called on residents of the Kursk region to believe in the Russian army

Archpriest Yevgeny Shestopalov, who yesterday, under emotional strain, continued to evacuate residents of the Kursk border area from under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, addressed his parishioners and all locals. The priest called on them to believe in the strength of the Russian army and not to give in to panic - this is what Ukrainian militants are trying to sow when they specifically target civilian cars and shoot at point-blank range at peaceful people.

Adding:

The head of the village of Korenevo on the situation in the village, where the enemy's advanced mobile groups rushed at the beginning of the offensive in the Kursk region.

"This morning it was noisy. Shots were heard, probably from cannons... No machine gun fire was heard... At least, there is no one in our village: no military equipment, no military people"

Adding:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 280 soldiers and 27 armored vehicles, including 4 tanks, in the border area of ​​the Kursk region in one day (c) Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, total losses since the beginning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive on the Kursk region are up to 945 soldiers (killed and wounded) and 102 armored vehicles, including 12 tanks and 17 armored personnel carriers.

and from the Ukraine side been said:

The regions of Ukraine bordering Russia are urgently looking for blood donors. Locals report that a large number of wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are being pulled to the rear.

