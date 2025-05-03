TRUMP: AI spoof drops after POTUS posted image of himself as PONTIFF

Responses to Trump's photo at very bottom added later:

Trump just posted himself as POPE (thumbnail image used)

Pope Trump exorcises LGBTQ supporter with his MAGA hat

AI spoof video drops after POTUS posted image of himself as pontiff

Harmless joke or blasphemy?

Waltz, Netanyahu quietly PLANNED IRAN STRIKES behind Trump’s back: report 💥

🗣The former national security advisor engaged in ‘intense coordination’ with Israel’s prime minister on ‘military options’ against Iran ahead of Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump in February, White House insiders have told US media.

💬 Waltz “wanted to take US policy in a direction Trump wasn’t comfortable with because the US hadn’t attempted a diplomatic solution,” and when news of his activities got back to the president, he “wasn’t happy with it,” a source told WaPo.

The incident should have been a fireable offense, one Trump aide said. “You can’t do that. You work for the president of your country, not the [leader] of another country.”

The report appears to corroborate earlier reporting by US media that Trump nixed Israel’s strike plans, and pushed for talks with Iran on its nuclear program instead.

U.S. Catholics Slam Trump for Post Portraying Himself as the Pope

American Catholics have criticized Donald Trump after he posted an image depicting himself as the Pope, drawing backlash for what many see as disrespect during a sensitive time for the Catholic Church.

The New York State Catholic Conference issued a statement saying, “There is nothing funny about this photo.”

🇻🇦 Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni declined to comment on the image during a briefing with journalists about the process of electing a new pope, which begins on May 7.

🇮🇹 Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi wrote on X: “This is an image that offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the leader of the global right enjoys being a clown. In the meantime, the American economy risks recession and the dollar loses value."