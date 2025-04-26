BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Current earth ruler Elon Musk & his servant Draco inside Trump clone body preparing 1-world religion
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
505 followers
0
312 views • 4 months ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2025). Current earth ruler reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist Elon Musk, who runs a cyborg cloning factory on their fallen angel city on Venus, and his Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist servants who all use Donald Trump's cloned avatar body, are preparing the Antichrist's one-world Luciferian interfaith religion, and the 3rd Temple in Jerusalem, and beheading of all Tribulation Saints using Noahide Laws, and their "Mark of the Beast" vaccine. Warn! Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…


