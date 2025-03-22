God And You

Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah, more commonly known as Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, ran afoul of King Nebuchadnezzar and his call for them to worship a golden statue. They knew about God’s prohibition on idolatry but the king’s threat to worship or die was real as well.

These godly men were resolved to defy the king’s mandate, even if it cost them their lives. The New Testament says that Jesus became a ransom for humanity when He died on the cross for our sins. This ransom concept with the temple tax was birthed under the Mosaic Law and was a precursor of things to come.

As the son of God, Jesus was exempt from paying this tribute, but He relinquished the privilege and instructed Peter how to make payment for them both. Unbelievably, it involved catching a fish and using the money found in its mouth. Obviously, Jesus could have supernaturally materialized the money but the coin in the fish’s mouth was the reward of Peter’s obedience and was just enough to pay the tax. Jesus proved that no situation is too great for Him and Peter learned that God will reward the effort we put toward our walk with Him.

