Adding:

Frontline #Summary for the Morning of 9 March 2024; pub. 10:02⚡️(without map images)

🔹On the #Zaporozhye Front, there is fighting in the village of #Rabotino. The AFU is not giving up attempts to dislodge Russian troops from the village, but they ⚠️cannot succeed. The frontline has not changed significantly. (Fig. 1)

🔹The #Donetsk Front continues to be the scene of the most active fighting. The RF Armed Forces continue to ⚠️ break through #Novomikhaylovka.

▪️ In the area of the #Pobeda settlement, there are oncoming battles.

▪️ In #Georgiyevka, the RF Armed Forces are trying to build on yesterday's success on both sides of the reservoir.

▪️ In #Krasnogorovka, with the support of long range weapons, the RF Armed Forces continue to ⚠️advance from the southern side of the town.

▪️ In the area of #Nevelskoye there are oncoming battles. As a result of assault operations, the Russian forces managed to ⚠️advance from the northeastern side of the #Pervomayskoye settlement.

▪️ In #Orlovka, the AFU put up ⚠️fierce resistance, clinging to the western outskirts located on the heights, which allows them to actively fire at the Russian troops from long range weapons. Ukrainian reserves also continue to arrive there.

▪️ The situation is similar in the area of #Semyonovka and #Berdychi, where fierce oncoming battles continue. (Fig. 2)

🔹In the #Bakhmut Direction, the RF Armed Forces, supported by long range weapons, continue their assault operations in the area of #Kleshcheyevka and #Bogdanovka. The frontline ⚠️remains unchanged. In #Ivanovskoye (#Krasnoye), the AFU is trying to counterattack. ⚠️No result. (Fig.3)

🔹On the #Lugansk Front, Russian troops, supported by artillery, continue their assault operations near #Yampolovka and #Terny. At the latter settlement there are ⚠️minor successes of the RF Armed Forces, but the line of contact has ⚠️not changed significantly. (Fig. 4)



