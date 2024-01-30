Democrats bringing in migrants as ‘future voters’: Sean Spicer

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the Biden administration wants to use the influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border as “future voters”. “This is not a sign of weakness – this is actually their plan – they want to allow people to come in”, Mr Spicer told Sky News host Andrew Bolt. “They had said since day one, ‘our border is open, everybody is welcome’. “A good chunk, probably a majority of the Democratic Party right now, doesn’t want a closed and secure border – they want people coming in.” Mr Spicer sat down with Sky News host Andrew Bolt to discuss the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US border crisis and Donald Trump.







