Three Eternal Gifts From God To Man
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
5 views • 4 months ago

4/20/2025

1 Peter 1:18-25  Three Eternal Gifts From God To Man

Intro:  On this resurrection Sunday….We know God loves because He gives gifts unto man.  Ephesians 4:8 Wherefore he saith, When he ascended up on high, he led captivity captive, and gave gifts unto men.  Sometime between the cross and the resurrection He took the people who died before the cross to heaven with Him.  He filled heaven with his gifts, filled earth with his gifts. He handed out gifts of apostle, prophet, evangelist, and pastor-teacher to train Christ’s followers in skilled servant work, working within Christ’s body, the church, and He gave us the greatest gift…HIMSELF as our Lord and Savior! And that includes three eternal gifts He gave us that are eternal and vital to us all!  

Keywords
biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
