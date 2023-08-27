BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Plasma Fire Truths: Maui, Russia, Greece, Boulder and parachute Co., Cleveland Oh, Springville and nephi Ut, Arizona
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
14
Download MP3
Share
Report
1294 views • 08/27/2023

Jeff Snyder


Aug 16, 2023


Cleveland flats fire

   • Left Behind - Seraphim (burning ones)... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAfTH9nUL4c


Boulder Colorado fire

   • How celestial cubes & spheres influen... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJz5W_Jc0X4


Lytton British Columbia fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAV_bK-_YM0


Greece fires

   • The silent 911still goes unnoticed; a... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPxKPctne-4


Springville Utah fire neighbor's house

   • DEW solar plasma and cell towers prod... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3q0v0dBZdn8


Parachute Colorado fire

   • Steel-belted radial dustification in ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joIp8KUpIA4


Nephi Utah fire

   • Nephi, Utah plasma fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsYrGuzn8_c


Arming firefighters with the white hot sword of truth

   • Arming fire fighters with the white h... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl_AjATzjNw


New samvartaka fire Dynamics

   • new samvartaka fire dynamics: vaporiz... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UobLMmCfGwI


Firey sermon from the valley of the Shadow

   • Fiery sermon from the Valley of the S... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIri9PzFcAQ


Plasmology 102 the truth will set nutball-free

   • Plasmology 102: The truth will set nu... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0p6PMaCDsfo


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVG1_p90McQ

Keywords
clevelandcell towersrussiaarizonatruthcoloradohawaiidewmauiohiobritish columbiagreeceutahfiresnephifirefighterssolar plasmaboulderplasma firesjeff snyderparashutespringvillesilent 911steel-belted radial dustificationfire dynamics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy