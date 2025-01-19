Surreal - The UK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IN 2020 FACIAL RECOGNITION WAS CLASSED AS UNLAWFUL BY A JUDGE IN WALES.
https://www.libertyhumanrights.org.uk/issue/legal-challenge-ed-bridges-v-south-wales-police/#page-section-1
Police in the UK are now stopping people to take their pictures for failing to comply with new “facial recognition” technology.
https://x.com/i/status/1880670219993337969
