The following excellent film is from someone calling himself Celtainian Chronicles. I have added information, links to other supporting articles that he was unaware of, and hope he will watch and learn from it, as I hope everyone does.

It is extremely annoying to hear everyone, including the British who are the REAL Israel incessantly blasphemously calling the AshkeNAZI Zionist monsters Israel.

For all the septics out there, I mean sceptics who refuse to accept that the British are Israel, because they’ve been brainwashed into believing the LIE that the AskeNAZI counterfeit-Jew genocidal terrorist-state is Israel, watch this film. They are not only NOT Israel, they are not real Jews/Judahites, nor even Semites. They are Japhethites, NOT Semites. So their anti-semite slur that they use to shut down any criticism of them is also a lie, and total nonsense.

Genesis 10:2 The sons of Japheth; Gomer, and Magog, and Madai, and Javan, and Tubal, and Meshech, and Tiras.

10:3 And the sons of Gomer; ASHKENAZ, and Riphath, and Togarmah.

Proof that they are NOT real Jews comes from Christ Himself:

Revelation 2:9 I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and [I know] the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are NOT, but [are] (Idumeans and AshkeNAZIs) the synagogue of Satan.

Source and further Info:

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/film/ai-proves-the-british-are-israel/



------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net