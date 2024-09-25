© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨🚨🚨Donald Trump and anti-sigmatism 🚨🚨🚨how he plans to arrest Christians when he gets in office who disagree with supporting Israel 🚨🚨🚨
117 views • 7 months ago
If you disagree with the Jewish treatment or Israel wore on children then you are guilty of being anti-semitism according to Donald Trump why would anybody vote for either these two parties they are a duopoly and do not deserve our support wake up America it's only a matter time you Christians before the noahide laws are in effect and a behead you because you believe in Jesus
