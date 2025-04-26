BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alex Jones, Did Connecticut Court ask you if you needed ADA Coordinator?
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
4 months ago

The ADL Federal Reserve runs Courts with $100,000 Bills the Consortium of Rabbis has printed.

Were you asked if you needed an ADA Coordinator in Court? Even if you don't need one, if Courts don't follow Federal Laws & Rules for Procedure, case can be thrown out, & personnel & court can be sanctioned


https://gab.com/svenvonerick   I am SvenVonErick on X. Know your rights. Please make Alex Jones, Infowars, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, FBI, DHS, DoD, US Senate Judiciary Committee Aware of this post. 


I would like to address Legislators about a US Constitution Issue.

All I own & Screenplays were stolen when Biden's Secret Service made up I was counterfeiting.

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110967390683560454

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110464732793459310

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114402829035682664

https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick 

Steven G Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA

1 706 740 9324

🚫 ✡️🇦🇷🌈🍄👑

newsusconspiracy
