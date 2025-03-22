FULL: Steve Witkoff’s Critical Role in Negotiating Global Peace, and the Warmongers Trying to Stop Him - Tucker Carlson, full interview

Steve Witkoff’s Critical Role in Negotiating Global Peace, and the Warmongers Trying to Stop Him - Tucker Carlson, full interview - yesterday, March 21, 2025 - Chapter times below (Cynthia... adding Gerry Nolan's commentary about this interview, after Tucker's info, at the end)

Steve Witkoff has no background in diplomacy but has turned out to be the most effective American diplomat in a generation. Here’s how he’s trying to resolve the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

Chapters:

0:00 What Witkoff Has Learned as Trump’s Global Negotiator

4:10 Negotiating With Israel, Hamas, and Qatar

12:50 Will We Achieve Peace Between Israel and Hamas?

19:09 Why Corporate Media Hates Witkoff

22:45 How the Loss of His Son Changed the Way Witkoff Negotiates Hostage Situations

29:55 Israel’s Goals

36:47 Trump’s Plan for Gaza

44:29 How Witkoff Negotiated the Ceasefire

50:52 Should We Be Concerned About Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey?

54:36 Negotiating With Russia and Ukraine

1:09:18 Putin Praying for Trump After He Was Shot

1:12:55 Will There Be Elections in Ukraine Again?

1:18:35 Donald Trump vs. Washington Warmongers

1:26:19 Trump’s Letter to Iran

Adding from Gerry Nolan:

"Can Zelensky Survive?” Wrong Question. It’s Not His War Anymore

The Western press is breathless again. Trump’s envoy to the Middle East (Kellogg was never up to the task) yes, the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, has stumbled into geopolitical reality in his long-form interview with Tucker Carlson, uttering the forbidden truth: the territories don’t want to go back to Ukraine.

The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Zaporozhye. Kherson. The referendums are real. The will of the people was crystal clear. The Russian language, culture, bloodlines, and identity have always tied them to Moscow, not Lvov, not Brussels, and certainly not Foggy Bottom.

And yet Witkoff, to his credit, finally pointed out the elephant tap-dancing through every Western think tank boardroom: “The people overwhelmingly voted to be under Russian rule.”

His concern, however? Whether Zelensky can politically survive acknowledging this fact.

That’s the wrong question.

Because this is not about Zelensky’s political career, his legacy, or even his survival. He's always been a disposable, failed actor. This is about capitulation. Total. Unconditional. Non-negotiable.

If Zelensky can politically survive the loss of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson, then he can damn well “survive” ceding Odessa, Kharkov, Chernigov, Sumy, and every historic Russian land west and east of the Dnieper. Ukraine as a fiction of empire is collapsing. Malorossiya is coming home.

Let’s not pretend there’s parity here. Russia is not bargaining.

Moscow’s conditions are not hypothetical, they are geographic, historic, and now militarily enforced.

Putin, patient and polite as ever, nodded during talks. He welcomed Trump’s overtures. But Russia has already won the war that matters. The demographic, cultural, and linguistic lines are already redrawn. The Russian tricolor now flies where no NATO bluster can unseat it.

Witkoff naively called it the “central issue” of the conflict.

Wrong again. The central issue isn’t what Kiev wants or can concede.

It’s what Russia will dictate at the inevitable signing table of surrender.

Because let’s be clear:

• Russia holds massive military advantage, not just in the field, but in strategic tempo.

• Russia has total internal unity and public support.

• Russia is dictating the shape of post-conflict Eurasia.

Meanwhile, Zelensky is juggling defeat after battlefield defeat, terrorist drone strikes deep into Russian territory that backfire diplomatically, and watching his Western sponsors pivot to damage control. He’s a burnt-out actor reading lines from a fading script.

This isn’t a negotiation. It’s the final act of a failed empire project.

The US knows it. Trump’s team knows it. Even Macron’s trembling wine glass knows it.

So let the West continue their diplomatic theater. Let them hold conferences in London, Paris, shuttle envoys to Riyadh, and debate ceasefires in committee rooms.

In the real world, the one carved by multipolar momentum, the lines have been drawn, the lands reclaimed, and history rewritten in favor of Russia.

And if the Kiev regime thinks Odessa will be spared? They don’t know how this story end.

- Gerry Nolan



