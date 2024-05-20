Out of the 15 members of the UN Security Council - 7 States including Russia and China Voted for the Resolution on Preventing an 'Arms Race in Space' - while 7, U.S. & 6 Countries Opposed It

Out of the 15 members of the UN Security Council, 7 states, including Russia and China, voted for the resolution on preventing an arms race in space, while 7 countries opposed it, and Switzerland abstained from voting.

"The West has revealed its true intentions by voting against Russia's resolution on preventing an arms race in space in the UN Security Council," stated Nebenzya.

The United States has also confirmed its actual intentions to militarize space, Nebenzya noted.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, also stated:

- Countries that did not support Russia's resolution in the UN Security Council want to deploy any types of weapons in space;

- The West's vote against the resolution on non-deployment of weapons in space at the UN Security Council will require Russia's reciprocal actions;

- Russia will remain committed to its obligations in space in accordance with international law.

