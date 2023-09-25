The crocodile grabbed the baby elephant by the trunk. A second later, a miracle happened!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Animal Friends
Aug 16, 2023
Every mother is the embodiment of courage and courage! No one can protect a child the way a mother does, because she is ready to risk her own life. A good example of this is the recent events that unfolded at the watering hole.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPq1_xkri4M