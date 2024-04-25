Surging Farmer Protests, Suicides High, Global Food Chain Under Attack w/ Marjory Wildcraft

Marjorys War Time Essential Skills airs April 26 and 27 Go to https://sarahsbackyardfarm.com sign up now!Show more





Marjory Wildcraft returns to the program to discuss news from around the world regarding farmers, protests and suicides. The attacks on our food supply throughout the western world has increased and farmers are at their breaking point. Countries in Europe and Australia appear to be under more stress than the United States at this time, but more red flags are emerging in the U.S. as well. Marjory also shares practical tips and advice from her War Time Essentials series that airs April 26 and 27th. You can sign up for that at https://sarahsbackyardfarm.com





