I like you very much, my thoughts are only about you

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/2aLEdeQHJH0
Artem Kay - Butterflies in the stomach (I like you)
Thoughts only about you
I like you very much
Butterflies appeared
In my stomach.
Thank you;)
Author's video content.In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/