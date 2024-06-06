Off-Grid Survival Water Catchment System with First Flush Diverter Kit

- In today's video I'm going over some of the details for hooking up a large capacity water catchment system.

There are many different ways to configure your setup. It will ultimately depend on your needs for the setup and how much water you are looking to store.

The first flush kit is a must have if you are really wanting to keep debris and contaminants from entering your water supply Tanks. This kit allows for you to divert the bad stuff that has built up on the roof, away from your clean water supply.

I will be dropping more videos on this in the future, Stay tuned for more update!





Learn More:

amazon. com/Downspout-First-Flush-Diverter-Kit/dp/B001OWG6BU





https://www.spaceweatherlive.com/en/solar-activity/solar-flares.html





Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7





SURVIVNG END TIMES CHANNEL

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFGmA4owCCCb-rn0DrkDypA





Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7





Rumble- https://rumble.com/c/DAHBOO7





Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7





https://twitter.com/dahboo7





UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/





Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos







