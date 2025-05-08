BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Deep Dives: Uncovering Q, Military Secrets, and the Future | Jason Q & Josh Reid
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
96 views • 4 months ago

In this explosive episode of Deep Dives, Jason Q and Josh Reid pull back the curtain on the hidden forces shaping global politics, military operations, and the truth behind the Q phenomenon. From the origins of Q as a psychological warfare operation to the shocking revelations about stolen nuclear secrets, election interference, and extraterrestrial contact, no topic is off-limits.


Key Topics Covered:


The Q Enigma: Who or what was Q? Insights into its role as a military-intelligence operation to awaken patriots and dismantle the deep state.


Military Betrayal: How high-ranking officials sold U.S. nuclear technology to foreign adversaries—and the patriots who fought back.


Election Wars: The untold story of Russia’s role in stopping the 2016 election steal and the honeypot trap set during the 2020 election.


George Floyd Psyop: Was his death staged? The hidden connections to counterfeit money, cartels, and federal operations.


Extraterrestrial Disclosure: Trump’s alleged meeting with the Galactic Federation and the race against AI to save humanity.


Underground Bases & $21 Trillion: The global elite’s doomsday bunkers and their ties to pandemics and nuclear war plans.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

deep state2020 electionelection interference2016 electioncounterfeit moneygalactic federationpsychological warfareunderground bases21 trilliongeorge floydjason qextraterrestrial contactjosh reiddeep divesnuclear secretsq phenomenonmilitary betrayalpatriot awakeningrussia rolecartel connectionsai threat
