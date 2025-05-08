Deep Dives: Uncovering Q, Military Secrets, and the Future | Jason Q & Josh Reid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this explosive episode of Deep Dives, Jason Q and Josh Reid pull back the curtain on the hidden forces shaping global politics, military operations, and the truth behind the Q phenomenon. From the origins of Q as a psychological warfare operation to the shocking revelations about stolen nuclear secrets, election interference, and extraterrestrial contact, no topic is off-limits.
Key Topics Covered:
The Q Enigma: Who or what was Q? Insights into its role as a military-intelligence operation to awaken patriots and dismantle the deep state.
Military Betrayal: How high-ranking officials sold U.S. nuclear technology to foreign adversaries—and the patriots who fought back.
Election Wars: The untold story of Russia’s role in stopping the 2016 election steal and the honeypot trap set during the 2020 election.
George Floyd Psyop: Was his death staged? The hidden connections to counterfeit money, cartels, and federal operations.
Extraterrestrial Disclosure: Trump’s alleged meeting with the Galactic Federation and the race against AI to save humanity.
Underground Bases & $21 Trillion: The global elite’s doomsday bunkers and their ties to pandemics and nuclear war plans.
