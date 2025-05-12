❗️European globalists want to ENTRAP in a forever proxy war in Ukraine — Alexander Dugin

Putin’s ceasefire talks offer is meant to provide Trump with an opportunity to break free from Biden’s failed policy.

Adding:

Erdogan says his talks with Putin on Ukraine on Sunday were COMPREHENSIVE

◻️ The Turkish president added that he held separate talks with Zelensky on Monday

◻️ Erdogan expects efforts for Thursday's planned peace talks in Istanbul "will not be wasted"

◻️ Erdogan told Zelensky that he should not miss the opportunity for peace talks on Ukraine.

◻️ The Turkish president stressed that Russian and Ukrainian willingness to resume direct talks was extremely important, and that his country would provide support at every stage.