P.4 Where have all Perth’s spiders gone? Is this girl getting enough to eat? (Did I mess up her circadian rhythm?) MVI_9874-5,7-8,80merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b7c608e3-6de2-453a-a5a8-be4a50ce3e86
Watch P. 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/68602fae-9238-483c-9e6c-21df05aec6ea
Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/8a070a5b-960f-4003-8a94-f62a233df556
Most often these days, since beginning exercising again about a month ago, I do it late at night just before bedtime (not ideal), because my days are so full. And so, I notice some of what’s going on with the nocturnal world in my backyard. For almost a week I have been observing the struggles and patience of this spider, and I am barracking for it. However, I hardly see them spreading their webs out anymore, in the numbers I used to see. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of, these days.