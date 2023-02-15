BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Is It Possible To Survive A Nuclear Missile Attack?"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
22 followers
2
02/15/2023

With real major military threats going on around the world in 2022-23, it may be a good time to discuss again "Is It Possible To Survive A Nuclear Attack?"  The US has talked recently about preemptive nuclear war with possible military threats such as Russia, North Korea, and other military powers.  The conversations are similar to the nuclear threat seen in the 1960s to 1980s during the "cold war" between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.  The question always being what can our citizens do(if any) to better prepare to survive a nuclear missile attack?  I'll discuss several possible preparations that can be done.


Keywords
bunkerfalloutnuclear warradioactivityduck and covermissile attackhave a planfallout shelternuclear war survivalget away from the blast sitefortified buildinghave emergency suppliedemergency food and waterhave an evacuation plancenter of the blastunderground survival spacebasement shelterrelocating to rural areas
